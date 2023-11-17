Kamran Akmal backs Babar Azam to break Virat Kohli's 50 ODI centuries record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has come up with a massive statement backing Babar Azam to break Virat Kohli's record of 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Babar has been in the news for relinquishing captaincy across all formats in international cricket after team's poor performance at the World Cup where Pakistan couldn't even qualify for the semis.

However, Babar couldn't score a single century in the mega event as he mustered 320 runs in in nine matches with four fifties at a strike-rate of 82.90. Kamran's comments come close on the heels of massive changes in Pakistan cricket even as there are talks of poor scheduling from PCB with no ODI scheduled for more than a year for the men in green. While speaking on ARY News, Akmal pointed out that only the top three batters in ODIs can create and break records and for Pakistan, Babar Azam has the ability to break Kohli's record of 50 ODI centuries.

"Only top 3 batters can break the record of 50 ODI centuries. Middle-order players won't be able to do it. We have Babar Azam who can do it as he bats in top three. India also have Shubman Gill who can break the record," Akmal said on the cricket show on ARY News. For the unversed, Babar Azam currently has 19 ODI centuries to his name in 117 matches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will next be in action in December when they are scheduled to tour Australia for three Test matches. The series is set to commence on December 14 in Perth while Melbourne and Sydney will host the Boxing Day and New Year Test respectively. All eyes will be on Babar Azam in that series as it will be the first time in four years he will be taking the field as a player and not captain.

