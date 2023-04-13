PBKS vs GT: Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to take 100 wickets in IPL history, surpasses Lasith Malinga

Kagiso Rabada scripted history in the Punjab Kings match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. In the game played at PBKS homeground, IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Rabada dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to take his 100th IPL wicket. He left behind Lasith Malinga to become the fastest to take 100 wickets in the tournament and registered the record in just 64 innings.
Interestingly, it was Rabada's first match of the season. In his IPL career, Rabada has bowled two maidens so far and has a BBI of 4/21.
List of players to take fastest 100 IPL wickets:
- Kagiso Rabada - 64 innings
- Lasith Malinga - 70 innings
- Harshal Patel - 79 innings
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 innings
- Rashid Khan - 83 innings
- Amit Mishra - 83 innings
- Ashish Nehra - 83 innings
- Yuzvendra Chahal - 84 innings
In the match, Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. Coming to bat first, Punjab Kings registered a target of 154 runs.
Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little