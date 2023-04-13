PBKS vs GT: Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to take 100 wickets in IPL history, surpasses Lasith Malinga

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada scripted history in the Punjab Kings match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. In the game played at PBKS homeground, IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Rabada dismissed Wriddhiman Saha to take his 100th IPL wicket. He left behind Lasith Malinga to become the fastest to take 100 wickets in the tournament and registered the record in just 64 innings.

Interestingly, it was Rabada's first match of the season. In his IPL career, Rabada has bowled two maidens so far and has a BBI of 4/21.

List of players to take fastest 100 IPL wickets:

Kagiso Rabada - 64 innings

Lasith Malinga - 70 innings

Harshal Patel - 79 innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 innings

Rashid Khan - 83 innings

Amit Mishra - 83 innings

Ashish Nehra - 83 innings

Yuzvendra Chahal - 84 innings

In the match, Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. Coming to bat first, Punjab Kings registered a target of 154 runs.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Latest Cricket News