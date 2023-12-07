Jos Buttler equals Adam Gilchrist's feat during WI vs ENG 2nd ODI with 58-run knock

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jos Buttler

England put on a brilliant show in the second ODI against the West Indies and levelled the three-match series comfortably with six-wicket win. The Caribbean side had posted a meagre total of 202 runs before getting bundled out in less than 40 overs. The visitors then chased down the target in just 32.5 overs with six wickets in hand even as their skipper Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 58 off 45 balls.

During his match-winning half-century, Buttler also completed 5000 runs in ODI cricket and became only the fifth England player to cross the mark in the format. He reached the milestone in his 153rd innings in the 50-over format and has already played a massive 180 matches for England so far. Interestingy, Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist too had reached the 5000-run mark in 153 innings and Buttler just equalled his feat. Both are now joint fifth fastest to the milestone among wicketkeepers in ODIs.

For the unversed, Gilchrist went on to play 279 innings in ODIs thereby scoring 9619 runs at an average of 35.89 with 16 tons and 55 fifties to his name. As far as wicketkeepers to complete 5000 runs in the format is concerned, Shai Hope is the fastest having done it in the first ODI against England in just 114 innings. Quinton de Kock of South Africa is at the second place in this aspect while MS Dhoni is next having reached the 5000-run mark in 135 innings in ODIs.

Quickest to 5000 runs in ODIs among wicketkeepers

Players Innings taken Shai Hope (West Indies) 114 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 116 MS Dhoni (India) 135 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) 148 Adam Gilchrist (Australia) 153 Jos Buttler (England) 153 Andy Flower (Zimbabwe) 160 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) 178

As for Jos Buttler, he is also the fifth highest run-getter for England in ODIs and is only 71 runs away from surpassing Paul Collingwood and climb to the fourth position. Collingwood scored 5092 runs in ODIs during his 197-match career in the format.

