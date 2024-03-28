Jonty Rhodes rides bike to Lucknow Super Giants training session | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : LSG/X Jonty Rhodes rides a bike to LSG's training.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielding coach Jonty Rhodes is one of the very few retired cricketers who still have a massive fan following in India and his latest act is bound to earn him a new set of followers across social media platforms.

Rhodes, who is known for introducing innovative fielding drills as a coach to improve the agility of his players, came up with an intriguing way to beat the boredom of going to the ground for a training session in a team bus.

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants on the social media platform 'X', Rhodes can be seen riding a Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 to the ground for the team's training.

Watch the video of Jonty Rhodes riding a bike to Lucknow Super Giants' training session:

Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led LSG are preparing to host Punjab Kings for their first home game of the season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG couldn't get across the line in their season opener after they failed to chase down 193 posted by Rajasthan Royals.

While captain Rahul and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran played valiant hands in the run chase, none of the other batters stepped up for the challenge and that cost LSG the game. Rahul scored 58 off 44 balls with the help of four fours and two maximums and Pooran scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 squad:

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni.