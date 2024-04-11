Jasprit Bumrah shatters major IPL record with five-fer against RCB

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah vs RCB in the IPL game on April 11, 2024

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a memorable spell to clinch five wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 game at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The star Indian pacer entered the history book after his sensation 5/21 figures against RCB.

The 30-year-old pacer dismissed Virat Kohli early in the game and went on to bowl two double-wicket overs. After dismissing Saurav Chauhan in the 19th over, he became the leading wicket-taker against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL history. Bumrah broke Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma's record tally of 26 wickets each against RCB.

Most IPL wickets against RCB:

Jasprit Bumrah - 29 wickets in 19 innings Sandeep Sharma - 26 wickets in 18 innings Ravindra Jadeja - 26 wickets in 28 innings Sunil Narine - 24 wickets in 19 innings Ashish Nehra - 23 wickets in 13 innings

Bumrah now boasts 29 wickets in 19 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at an amazing economy rate of 7.45.

Meanwhile, Bumrah also became the only fourth player in IPL history to clinch multiple five-wicket hauls. He joined James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the elite list with his latest figures against RCB.

Players with multiple five-wicket hauls in IPL history

James Faulkner - 2 Jaydev Unadkat - 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 2 Jasprit Bumrah - 2

Bumrah also claimed the Purple Cap after his fifth wicket as he joined Yuzvendra Chahal at the top of the bowling chart with 10 wickets in five innings in the IPL 2024.

