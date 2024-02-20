Jasprit Bumrah released from India's Test squad for 4th Test, KL Rahul ruled out from Ranchi game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah.

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the 4th Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday. The star pacer has been released due to the "duration of the series and amount of cricket" he has played recently. Also, wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the 4th Test.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," BCCI wrote in a statement.

"Meanwhile, KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," the Board added. Also, Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the Rajkot Test, has joined the team in Ranchi. "Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi," BCCI added.

There were reports suggesting that Bumrah will be rested from the third Test itself but the Indian board made no such announcement. He was part of the team for the Rajkot Test and impressed with his tight bowling.

KL Rahul misses three Test on trot

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will now be missing three Tests on the trot after being part of just the first Test in Hyderabad. He complained of pain in his quadriceps after the series opener. He missed the next game and was initially picked for the last three Tests but the Indian board confirmed his unavailability for the third Test.

"KL Rahul, whose availability for the remaining three Tests was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot. Mr. Rahul has reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI wrote ahead of the third Test. Now he is missing out on another game and his participation is subject to fitness.

India’s updated squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.