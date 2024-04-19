Jasprit Bumrah moves ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in wickets column to reclaim Purple Cap

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah with his Mumbai Indians teammates.

In an IPL (Indian Premier League) season where the bat is dominating the ball like never before, Jasprit Bumrah is showing his class as a pacer. The 30-year-old has emerged as a class above the rest of the seamers playing in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League and has once again proved why he is rated so highly in the modern era.

The right-arm speedster was at his threatening best on Thursday (April 18) when he demolished Punjab Kings' top order and dented their chase of 193 badly.

Bumrah produced an absolute jaffa to get rid of Rilee Rossouw first and then got the Kings skipper Sam Curran caught behind a ball later to reduce Punjab to 14/3.

The Ahmedabad-born was the pick of all the Mumbai bowlers. He came back into the attack to dismiss the dangerous-looking Shashank Singh (41 runs off 25 balls) on the first ball of the 13th over.

Bumrah finished with match figures of 3 for 21 in four overs and was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) as Mumbai Indians earned a hard-fought nine-run win to climb to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

The pace spearhead of Mumbai Indians has reclaimed the Purple Cap from his India teammate and the Rajasthan Royals leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Bumrah now has 13 scalps in seven games at an average of 12.84.

The speedster's economy rate is something to boast proudly about. He has conceded 167 runs in seven games at a jaw-dropping economy rate of 5.96. Chahal who is second in the race to claim the Purple Cap has an economy rate of 8.34.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap Contenders