Jasprit Bumrah leads Purple Cap race, Virat Kohli top contender to bag Orange Cap

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ran in full steam to deny Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) the opportunity to post a mammoth total in the 25th game of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 and claimed the best bowling figures of the ongoing season.

Bumrah put up an exhibition of fast bowling on Thursday (April 11) on a batting deck at the Wankhede Stadium and showcased yet again why he is regarded as a modern-day great and one of the best fast bowlers going around in the world.

Bumrah's first scalp of the evening turned out to be the former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli got an under edge while trying to swat a length ball from Bumrah and was forced to walk back to the dug out after wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan held it safely.

Bumrah's second wicket of the evening was the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Du Plessis was batting on 61 and was looking to take his team to a total well past 200 before Bumrah got him caught at long-on and put the pressure back on RCB.

Mumbai's right-arm speedster then landed a perfect yorker and trapped Mahipal Lomror in front of his stumps before bagging two more to claim a match-winning five-wicket haul. Bumrah's phenomenal spell (5/21) has helped him gain the Purple Cap as he sits at the top with 10 wickets.

Notably, Bumrah has the joint-highest wickets (10) in the season with Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal but the MI pacer has a better economy rate and average than the leggie.

Purple Cap Contenders:

Rankings Players Teams Matches Wickets 1. Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai 5 10 2. Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan 5 10 3. Mustafizur Rahman Chennai 4 9 4. Arshdeep Singh Punjab 5 8 5. Gerald Coetzee Mumbai 5 8

On the other hand, the Orange Cap still sits comfortably on the head of Virat Kohli despite a failure in the game against Mumbai Indians in the 25th game. Virat has scored 319 runs in six games and is 58 runs ahead of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals who is second on the ladder.

Orange Cap Contenders: