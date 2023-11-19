Sunday, November 19, 2023
     
Jasprit Bumrah's well-disgiused slower delivery bamboozles Steve Smith | WATCH

India are chasing their third ODI World Cup title and have Australia in front of them in the summit clash. Australia are also looking to add to their tally of ODI World Cup titles, having already won five titles in the past.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2023 19:29 IST
Indian team celebrates after Steve Smith's wicket.
Image Source : AP Indian team celebrates after Steve Smith's wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah produced an outrageous slower delivery to claim the prized scalp of Australia's premier batter Steven Smith to derail their run chase in the World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 (Sunday).

Bumrah, who is known as one of the most brilliant exponents of the slower delivery produced an unplayable ball to catch Smith off guard and trap him in front of his stumps. The dismissal happened on the final delivery of the seventh over as Smith failed to read the change in pace and got beaten all ends up.

Watch the ball that got the better of Steve Smith:

 

