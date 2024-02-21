I think we have got a really good chance of winning the T20 World Cup: Jason Holder

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jason Holder.

Veteran West Indies allrounder Jason Holder believes that the Men in Maroon have "the same chance that anyone else has" of winning the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Holder thinks that every side participating in the marquee tournament is fairly well-equipped to win it, whether it's Australia or Nepal.

"I think we have the same chance that anyone else has in the T20 World Cup. I have no expectations because I think every team is evenly matched. In T20 cricket, it doesn't matter what number of stars you have. You got Nepal in the World Cup. They have as much chance of winning the World Cup as Australia and India just because of the format," Holder was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The 32-year-old feels that the tournament is really going to benefit the USA and the Caribbean. The West Indies previously hosted the tournament back in 2010 and the star allrounder believes that the return of the event will bring tourists back to the Caribbean and boost its economy.

"As a host, we are really happy to host the event. This is the second T20 World Cup we are hosting. I'm sure people must have seen that we hosted an amazing tournament when we first hosted the event. It will also be hosted by USA and it's something really great for both territories," he said.

"I think it's really big for USA cricket as well to spread the game. The game is expanding towards a powerhouse in the world. I think the event will be extremely good for our economy and for the Caribbean people as well. It will bring tourists and people will love the Caribbean which is a really beautiful place. Hopefully, it will help our governments as well as our economy. And I think we have got a really good chance of winning the World Cup just like anybody else," he added.

Holder opted out of the central contract earlier to "prioritise the T20 World Cup" by playing franchise T20 tournaments around the world but confessed to being disappointed to not be a part of West Indies' recent tour (Test) of Australia.

"I watched a lot of the Test series when I was at ILT20. I was so proud. I had a keen interest in that series (against Australia) because I wanted to see how the younger guys come in and perform. Actually not perform, just to hold up in the environment. I never watch cricket with any kind of expectation. I watch only to learn. When I saw the Test series, I was so proud," he mentioned.

"I was disappointed not to be there. I felt bad not to be among the boys. I think it was brilliant for me as I miss it even more. It gives me more push to get back on the field again," he added.