IND vs ENG 1st Test: James Anderson is like fine wine, getting better and better, says Joe Root

Image Source : BCCI James Anderson (right) celebrates after bowling out Ajinkya Rahane in Chennai on Tuesday.

England skipper Joe Root is probably going through the best phase in his career as the English batsman led his team to a resounding win over India at their own den in Chennai on Tuesday. The victory was like an icing on the cake after the 30-year-old batsman scored back-to-back double centuries, including one in this Test.

Root, remaining grounded as ever, credited the entire team for the big 227-run win over a strong Indian team that returned triumphant from Australia last month. The right-handed batsman reserved special praises for his veteran pacer James Anderson, whose morning spell triggered another Indian top-order batting collapse with Shubman Gill (50) and Virat Kohli (72) being the only players among runs.

"Anderson is bowling well as ever. He is like a fine wine - getting better and better. When there's pressure, he will never let you down," he said after the match.

Feelng confident as a team, The English Test skipper further added that he was confident that once they managed to put 400-plus on the board, losing was never going to be an option.

"We still have room for improvement, but it's exciting. What a position it is to be at the moment (1-0 up). More than anything else, we wanted to make sure we get to 400 and there are only two outcomes in the game. That would play into our hands and our bowlers delivered for us," Root said.