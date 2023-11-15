Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'It's too good to be true' - Virat Kohli expresses his feelings after record-breaking century

'It's too good to be true' - Virat Kohli expresses his feelings after record-breaking century

Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede. To get to 400 is amazing; a lot of credit needs to go to Shreyas," Kohli said after scoring 50th ODI hundred.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 20:19 IST
Virat Kohli at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on November 15

In another historic day in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli brought his record-breaking 50th ODI century with a stunning knock against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semifinal on Sunday, November 15. Hundreds from Kohli and Shyreas Iyer inspired India to the highest total in World Cup knockouts and to a potential final.

Kohli famously equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries during the South Africa game at Eden Garden on his 35th birthday. He missed the 49th hundred at Wankhede when he scored 88 runs against Sri Lanka in the group-stage game but treated fans by bringing the 50th hundred at the same venue.

After Kohli's hundred, a crowd cheered the loudest with Sachin Tendulkar applauding from the stands as well. Kohli acknowledged Sachin's applause by bowing down to the God of cricket and also shared his feelings during the mid-innings.

"The great man just congratulated me and it feels like a dream," Kohli said after scoring a hundred. "Too good to be true. Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves. As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I've been given a role this tournament and I'm trying to dig deep. That's the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team.

"It's the stuff of dreams. Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede. To get to 400 is amazing; a lot of credit needs to go to Shreyas. KL finished it with a flurry [of boundaries]."

Related Stories
Sachin's appreciation post for Virat Kohli melts billion hearts following watershed moment in ODIs

Sachin's appreciation post for Virat Kohli melts billion hearts following watershed moment in ODIs

PM Narendra Modi extends heartfelt wishes to Virat Kohli following record-breaking ton

PM Narendra Modi extends heartfelt wishes to Virat Kohli following record-breaking ton

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats after disastrous World Cup campaign

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News