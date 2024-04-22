IPL Rising Star: R Sai Kishore makes ball talk in Mullanpur, lives up to promise showed in domestic cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV R Sai Kishore starred for the Gujarat Titans amid Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad's show in Punjab Kings' trainwreck in Mullanpur

Gujarat Titans registered their fourth victory in the 2024 edition of the IPL beating the Punjab Kings by three wickets on Sunday, April 21. Although they would have liked to chase it down a bit earlier, the Titans would be glad to get the two points having come off a colossal loss against the Delhi Capitals. It was the trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and R Sai Kishore who played a central role in GT's win in Mullanpur, brilliantly capped off by Rahul Tewatia, who stayed unbeaten on 36 off 18.

The Afghan duo of Rashid and Noor began the stranglehold by spin in the middle overs after the Kings had gotten off to a good start with the bat after winning the toss. However, it was Sai Kishore, who with his flight and guile, ran through the Kings' middle-order. It is not being Sai Kishore, who is in his fifth IPL season and has just gotten to play seven matches.

Kishore was with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and 2021 without getting a single game to play. However, after getting an INR 3 crore contract with the Gujarat Titans, Kishore would have hoped that things would change but the left-armer had to sit out another season before finally getting his opportunity in the 2023 edition. Kishore was on the money straight away, as he has been for the last few years for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket across formats.

Kishore led Tamil Nadu to the Ranji Trophy final in 2023-24 being the leading wicket-taker of the season by miles. He took 53 wickets in the season including three five-wickets and played a leading role in his side getting to the final. He has been in form and even has played for India, a fact many wouldn't be aware of. The tall left-arm spinner played all three games for India in the Asian Games and did what was asked of him.

However, one aspect which he has always lacked in, was the opportunities at the higher level and the Sunday performance could go a long way in changing that. Kishore became only the second Gujarat Titans spinner after Rashid to register a four-wicket haul as he backed his strengths, slower in the air, into the wicket and since the wicket was assisting the slower bowlers, he got his rewards.

Kishore got all the big wickets of Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma and Harpreet Brar and probably played a decisive role in GT's comeback win. Titans and Kishore himself will hope that it is a sign of things to come.