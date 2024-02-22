IPL 2024 Schedule: Champions CSK to face RCB in season opener in Chennai on March 22

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chennai Super Kings celebrate IPL 2023 title win

IPL 2024 Schedule: Indian Premier League 2024 season will begin on March 22 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium where champions Chennai Super Kings will clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-voltage clash.

IPL unveiled the first phase of the schedule for the first 17 days considering the general election being held in March-April. The first 21 matches will be played from March 22 to April 7 where champions CSK will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 and last season's runner-up Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians on March 24.

Chennai, Mumbai, Mohali, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam are picked as venues to host the first 21 matches.

MS Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings to their record-levelling fifth IPL title after a thrilling win over the 2022 winners Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad.

More to follow...