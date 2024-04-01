IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals remain unbeaten as Boult, Burger bamboozle Mumbai Indians to render their 3rd loss

Follow us on Image Source : AP Trent Boult was the star of the show for the Rajasthan Royals as his three wickets in powerplay nearly killed the game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) breezed past the underconfident Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, April 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to register their third win of the 2024 edition of the IPL and stay unbeaten. The Royals have now played three games and won as many and look like the strongest team out of 10 as they continue their merry run. Monday was all about bowlers after a couple of games belonged to the batters in Jaipur for the Men in Pink as the likes of Trent Boult, Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal combined to restrict MI to just 125/9 which wasn't enough.

The game began with a double-wicket over as Boult in two games showcased his swing-bowling skills to the fullest. He got Rohit Sharma chasing a wide away-swinging delivery which Sanju Samson pouched it nicely while trapping Naman Dhir in front with an inswinger on the very next ball.

If that wasn't enough, Boult sent back the impact player Dewald Brevis in his next over to leave Mumbai reeling. Nandre Burger from the other end was like, why should Boult have all the fun and he dismissed Ishan Kishan, who had started aggressively with the bat as Mumbai Indians were staring down the barrel at 20/4.

Captain Hardik Pandya looked like a man on a mission as he started in a beast mode trying to belt everything he faced. To his credit, he did get a few quick boundaries off his bat which MI needed desperately and Tilak Varma from the other end too did his job but Yuzvendra Chahal cut short the partnership just when it seemed that the home team was getting back on the track.

