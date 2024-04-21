IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad trump Delhi Capitals to claim second spot

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have raced to the second spot on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 points table after a clinical 67-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 35th game of the season.

Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Sunrisers batters deposited the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the park and registered the fourth-highest team total (266) in the history of the cash-rich league.

Delhi fought back but their fight lacked enough venom to scale SRH's mammoth total down and therefore they fell short by a mile in the end.

SRH's thumping win has put them ahead of eight teams on the table and they are now just behind Rajasthan Royals. Sunrisers have now won five games this season out of seven and suffered two losses. Their net run rate (NRR) is on the rise and currently stands at 0.914.

On the other hand, Rajasthan have also played the same amount of games as Sunrisers but have won one game more than them and therefore they are at the pinnacle of the ladder with 12 points and a solitary loss. Rajasthan's net run rate is 0.677.

Hyderabad's rise on the table has pushed Kolkata Knight Riders to the third and Chennai Super Kings to the fourth spot.

Kolkata have eight points from four wins and two losses in six games whereas Chennai also have the same number of points as Kolkata, having played a game more than them.

IPL 2024 Points Table