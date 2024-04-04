IPL 2024 Points Table: Kolkata Knight Riders claim top spot after win over Delhi Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh and Andre Russell.

A thumping 106-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) has helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claim the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) points table. The Shreyas Iyer-led side won the toss and their batters made the most out of the batting conditions on offer at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (April 4).

Sunil Narine was the star for KKR with the bat in hand. The bowling allrounder repaid the faith shown in him by the team management and smashed a quick-fire 85 off just 39 balls with the help of seven fours and as many sixes. He added 60 runs for the first wicket alongside his opening partner Phil Salt and then put together a 104-run stand for the second wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Angkrish was on fire himself as he raced to 54 off just 27 balls and struck at a strike rate of 200. His knock included five fours and three sixes.

The final flourish to the innings came from Andre Russell (41 off 19 balls) and Rinku Singh (26 runs of eight balls). KKR posted 272 - the second-highest total in the history of the tournament.

Chasing such a gigantic total was never going to be easy and the Delhi batters felt the pressure of the asking rate right from the outset.

Barring Rishabh Pant (55 off 25 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (54 off 32 balls) none of the other batters managed to get going and Delhi posted just 166 in response.

