IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma scripts major record for Mumbai Indians in his 250th IPL game

Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma entered the record books during his knock against Punjab Kings in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Rohit became the only second player in the tournament history to play the 250th IPL game after MS Dhoni and set a new milestone to make it special.

After being forced to bat first, Mumbai Indians lost Ishan Kishan early in powerplay but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scorched 81 runs for the 2nd wicket to keep Mumbai on track for a big total.

Rohit scored 33 runs off 17 balls with the help of three sixes and two fours before losing his wickets to Sam Curran in the 12th over. The former MI captain broke Kieron Pollard's all-time record for most sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL history after his third six of the game.

The 36-year-old opening batter now boasts 224 sixes in 205 IPL innings for Mumbai Indians and is second in the overall list with 275 sixes in the cash-rich tournament.

Most sixes for Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Rohit Sharma - 224 sixes in 205 innings Kieron Pollard - 223 sixes in 189 innings Hardik Pandya - 105 sixes in 99 innings Ishan Kishan - 103 sixes in 81 innings Suryakumar Yadav - 98 sixes in 89 innings

Meanwhile, Rohit also became the only fourth player in IPL history to reach 6,500 runs during his innings against Punjab Kings.

