Mumbai Indians sign India's 2018 U19 World Cup winner as replacement for injured Vishnu Vinod

Injuries continue to hurt the franchises in the 2024 edition of the IPL as Mumbai Indians were the latest one to recruit a replacement for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod, who has been ruled out of the tournament. The five-time champions have signed up Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai. Desai has been impressive for Saurashtra across all three formats in domestic cricket having smashed a century in all of them and was also part of the 2018 U19 World Cup winning team featuring the likes of Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Riyan Parag, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma.

"Vishnu Vinod picked up an injury in his left forearm and has been ruled out of the season, and Mumbai Indians wish him a speedy recovery," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Vinod played three matches for the Mumbai Indians last year in the IPL and scored a total of 37 runs, including a highest of 30. Vinod has been part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the past but played in the IPL only in 2017 prior to 2023, for the Virat Kohli-led side.

Desai, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer for Saurashtra in first-class cricket and has done well in whatever games and format he has played. The 24-year-old will be hoping to showcase his skills if and when the opportunity arises in the IPL, given this is his maiden call-up in the cash-rich league.

Desai had a phenomenal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he amassed 336 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 175, including a highest of 104*.

Desai may not get into the XI as of now with Suryakumar Yadav back into the line-up at No 3. However, in a long tournament like IPL, especially with the impact player rule, no Indian player is far from an opportunity who has shown signs of excelling at this level. Mumbai Indians have won just one game out of four played so far and will be keen to keep their winning momentum against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).