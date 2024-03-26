Tuesday, March 26, 2024
     
  CSK vs GT IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a force to be reckoned with at home. They have won 46 out of the 65 games that they have played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2024 12:33 IST
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After a win in their respective season openers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to battle each other in the seventh game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (March 26).

The game on Tuesday will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides since the summit clash of the last season which had gone Chennai's way.

Interestingly enough, both teams will be led by new captains compared to the last meeting in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill.

Gujarat are heading into the contest with a slight upper hand in terms of their head-to-head record against Chennai. The two teams have faced each other five times in the history of the cash-rich league with Gujarat winning three and Chennai emerging victorious on two occasions.

However, Chennai have secured wins when the stakes have been higher as their two wins have come in a Qualifier and a season finale.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report for CSK vs GT clash

The pitch at the venue grips quite a bit and hence Chepauk has always been a happy hunting ground for the spinners. Chennai have quality spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana and a lot will ride on how they fare in the contest. The success of their left-arm speedster Mustafizur Rahman in the last game can also be attributed to his ability to bowl off-cutters with guile. Batters will have to gauge the pace of the surface soon to make the most out of it.

MA Chidambaram Stadium T20I Record and Stats


Total T20I matches played: 6

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 150

Average second innings score: 119

Highest total scored: 182/4 (20 Ov) by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 182/4 (20 Ov) by India vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 80/10 (17.5 Ov) by Pakistan women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 103/8 (20 Ov) by West Indies women vs Pakistan women

