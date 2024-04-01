IPL 2024: Man celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket during SRH vs MI clash, beaten to death by fans

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL trophy.

IPL 2024: In an ugly event, a man was beaten to death in Kolhapur for celebrating Rohit Sharma's wicket during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash last week. As per reports, the deceased was identified as Bandupant Tibile and the suspects have been identified as Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge.

During SRH's clash against MI in Hyderabad on Wednesday last week, Tibile celebrated the fall of Rohit's wicket, which resulted in an altercation and a physical confrontation between the two parties in Hanmantwadi, a village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

MI supporters Balwant and his nephew Sagar allegedly hit Tibile, a CSK fan, with a wooden board and a stick. This resulted in severe injuries and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on March 31 despite receiving treatment. The two suspects have been arrested and the Karveer Police have taken them into custody after Tibile died. The court has ordered a remand for more investigation into this.

Notably, MI suffered a loss 31-run loss to SRH in the clash held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Sunrisers registered the highest-ever score in the history of IPL as they piled up 277/3 in the clash. Their batters - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen were in brilliant touch with Klaasen being the top-scorer for his 80-run knock in 34 balls.

Head provided the early fire as he made 62 from 24 balls before Abhishek carried the team in the middle phase with a score of 63 from 23 balls. Klaasen's assault at the back end propelled the hosts to the highest score in IPL.

In reply, Mumbai Indians did well but could make 246/5, falling short by 31 runs at the end. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were quick to get off the blocks as they took the team to 56 before Kishan departed at 3.2 overs. Rohit fell 10 runs later. Naman Dhir (30 from 14), Tilak Varma (64 from 34), Tim David (42 from 22) and Hardik Pandya (24 from 20) tried giving SRH a scare but could not scale the mountain.

This was MI's second consecutive loss in as many games. They lost to Gujarat Titans in their opener by 6 runs and occupy the bottom place in the points table.