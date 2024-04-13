IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants to sport Mohun Bagan colours at Eden Gardens against KKR

Follow us on Image Source : LUCKNOWIPL X Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 14 at the Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will continue with their tradition of luring Kolkata supporters to be on their side even if just a bit as they are all set to sport the Mohun Bagan jersey as they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14. The Super Giants, a franchise owned by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, as is the legendary football club Mohun Bagan, who was renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giant after they won the Indian Super League 2022/23, will wear maroon and green as their way of paying tribute to the club.

The tradition began last year after the RPSG took over the ownership of ATK Mohun Bagan football club and the jersey proved to be lucky for the Lucknow team as they beat KKR by just one run after surviving a Rinku singh special. It was a winning outing for Gautam Gambhir and Co. last year with no KL Rahul as he was injured midway through the tournament and was ruled out.

Many remembered the West Indies' jersey of the early 2000s where they sported the maroon colour on the front and the pants while a few came up with a resemblance with a candy called 'Paan Pasanda' whose packing is of the same maroon-green combination.

However, this time, Gambhir is now in the KKR camp and Rahul is all fit and fine leading the Lucknow side. The Super Giants will hope that they can replicate last year's result in the same fixture as they are coming off a defeat against the Delhi Capitals. With a short turnaround, LSG will be in action once again that too in a day game and will hope that there are no tired bodies and fatigue.

Knight Riders haven't beaten the Super Giants yet in the IPL in three encounters till now and despite suffering a loss in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings, the Men in Purple look a strong outfit, especially at home with a deep batting line-up like theirs. They were caught off-guard in their last game on a turning Chepauk track but could turn the tide against the Super Giants in Kolkata on Sunday.