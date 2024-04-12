Friday, April 12, 2024
     
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Bottom-placed Delhi face stern test against high-flying Lucknow

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: After losing their opening game of the tournament, Lucknow Super Giants made a sensational comeback with three successive wins and have never lost an IPL game against Delhi Capitals.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 18:38 IST
LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match 26 live score, match updates and highlights

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host struggling Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. KL Rahul-led Lucknow recorded a dominant 33-run win against Gujarat Titans in their last game to register their third successive win of the season and are currently placed in the third position in the points table.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals suffered a big defeat while chasing 235 against Mumbai Indians in their last game. Delhi slipped to the bottom place with four defeats in their first five games and are entering today's game as second favourites having lost all three past encounters against Lucknow. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

  • Apr 12, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: DC form

    At the bottom of the table sits the Delhi Capitals, eager to kickstart their momentum. The comeback of their Captain and star player, Rishabh Pant, has lifted the spirits of Delhi fans. Additionally, Tristian Stubbs' impressive performance is a boost for the DC team. However, they must bring their A-game in this match to secure a victory against an opponent they have historically struggled against.

     

     

     

  • Apr 12, 2024 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: LSG form

    Lucknow Super Giants are coming into this game with momentum on their side. They started the tournament on a slower note with a defeat but bounced back with 3 consecutive wins. Mayank Yadav has grabbed all the eyeballs this season but he misses this game as he got injured in the match against GT. Their batting is yet to click but with the likes of Rahul, QdK and Pooran in their ranks, they'll look to get a big score on board today.

  • Apr 12, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live: Head to Head

    Lucknow Super Giants have faced Delhi Capitals thrice and have got the best of them all three times.

    Matches Played: 3

    LSG Won: 3

    DC Won: 0

    NR: 0

    Highest Score: 195 (LSG)

    Lowest Score: 143 (DC)

  • Apr 12, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Rahul Pratyush

    LSG vs DC IPL 2024: Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of IPL 2024 match no.26 today. Lucknow Super Giants play bottom-placed Delhi Capitals at Ekana Cricket Stadium in their fifth game of the tournament.

    LSG are enjoying a great run with three consecutive wins and have won all of their past three IPL meetings against DC. Delhi defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings this season but that's their only win in five games so far. 

    So, stay tuned for live match updates and highlights here...

    LSG vs DC Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 26th T20 match

    Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

    Date & Time: Friday, April 12 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

