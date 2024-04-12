LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Bottom-placed Delhi face stern test against high-flying Lucknow

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match 26 live score, match updates and highlightsLucknow Super Giants are set to host struggling Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. KL Rahul-led Lucknow recorded a dominant 33-run win against Gujarat Titans in their last game to register their third successive win of the season and are currently placed in the third position in the points table.
Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals suffered a big defeat while chasing 235 against Mumbai Indians in their last game. Delhi slipped to the bottom place with four defeats in their first five games and are entering today's game as second favourites having lost all three past encounters against Lucknow.