LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Bottom-placed Delhi face stern test against high-flying Lucknow

Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of IPL 2024 match no.26 today. Lucknow Super Giants play bottom-placed Delhi Capitals at Ekana Cricket Stadium in their fifth game of the tournament.

LSG are enjoying a great run with three consecutive wins and have won all of their past three IPL meetings against DC. Delhi defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings this season but that's their only win in five games so far.

LSG vs DC Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 26th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Friday, April 12 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App