LSG vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will play for IPL 2024 match 34?

LSG vs CSK Pitch Report: Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to end their winless run when they host Chennai Super Kings in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After recording three successive wins in the first four games, KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants suffered two big defeats in their last two games. Lucknow suffered a big eight-wicket loss while defending 161 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match and are currently occupying fifth position in the points table with three wins in six games.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings recorded a dominant 20-run win while defending 206 runs against Mumbai Indians in their last game. With two successive wins, the defending champions will jump to the second spot in the points table if they emerge victorious against Lucknow.

LSG vs CSK Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 34th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Friday, April 19 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow Pitch Report:

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for its spin-friendly surface but has produced balanced games in the IPL 2024. Teams have struggled for big totals in the last two games here after a high-scoring game in the first match of the season at this venue. Delhi easily chased down a 168-run target in the last game here with spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi getting plenty of help from the surface.

Ekana Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20I

Total Matches - 9

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st innings Score - 151

Average 2nd innings Score - 126

Highest total recorded - 199/2 By IND vs SL

Lowest total recorded - 0/0 By vs

Highest score chased - 159/4 By RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 156/8 By AFG vs WI

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match 34 probable playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.