KKR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 prediction

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking for swift revenge when they clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday. Kolkata thrashed Bengaluru when both teams played against each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and are clear favourites to clinch two more points in the home fixture at Eden Gardens.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR failed to defend 223 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their last game and missed out on solidifying their standings in the points table. Kolkata have registered four wins in six games and are placed second in the points table on a level with three other teams.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis' RCB suffered their sixth defeat of the season as they fell 25 runs short while chasing a record target of 288 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. Batters showed some signs of returning to form in the last couple of games but inconsistent bowling continues for Bengaluru this season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 36th T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Sunday, April 21 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sunil Narine: The star Caribbean all-rounder has been one of the top performers in the IPL 2024 with 276 runs and seven wickets so far. Narine smashed his maiden T20 century in the last game against Rajasthan and also picked two wickets. He was named Player of the Match when Kolkata beat Bengaluru in the first leg this season as well.

Virat Kohli: Despite RCB's struggles, the veteran Indian batter remains at the top of the Orange Cap chart with 361 runs in seven innings this season. Kohli smashed 42 runs off just 20 balls in the last game against Sunrisers and had scored 83* off 59 balls when he faced KKR in the home fixture this season.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 36 predicted playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj.