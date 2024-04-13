IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul at the IPL 2024

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with each other in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 in the afternoon fixture on Sunday. Both teams witnessed their winning streak shattering in their last respective games and are looking to bounce back at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata suffered their first defeat of the season as they were restricted to just 137 by Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata remain in the second position with three wins in four games and can go top of the points table if they beat LSG on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants also suffered a big defeat against Delhi Capitals in their latest game at home after recording three successive wins. LSG failed to defend 167 against Delhi with pacers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan missing out due to injuries.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow registered a thrilling 1-run win when both teams last faced each other in the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens and have won all of their past three meetings against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata.

KKR vs LSG Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 28th T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran (C), Phil Salt

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (VC), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Yash Thakur

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Nicholas Pooran: The star Caribbean big-hitter was dismissed on a golden duck in the last game against Delhi but has been in red-hot form this season. He is leading the scoring chart for Lucknow Super Giants this year with 178 runs in five innings at an impressive strike rate of 167.92 with three unbeaten knocks. Pooran also bagged the Player of the Match award when he last played against Kolkata in the IPL 2024 for smashing 58 off 30 balls.

Sunil Narine: The experienced bowling all-round is enjoying a good season with both bat and ball. He is leading the scoring chart with 161 runs in four innings and has also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 so far. He also picked two wickets against Lucknow when both teams last clashed in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG Match 28 probable playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.