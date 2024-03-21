IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell hilariously imitates Virat Kohli's batting technique in RCB nets in Chennai - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and RCB are preparing long and hard ahead of their opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players were quickly into their work after arriving in Chennai ahead of their opening fixture in the 2024 edition of the IPL against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After arriving late at night on Tuesday, March 19, the RCB players sweat it out in the nets on Wednesday, March 20 after a media event where they launched their green jersey for one of the games to be played in this edition.

All eyes were on Virat Kohli with the superstar set to return to competitive cricket after a couple of months. Kohli was smashing it to all parts in an elongated session throughout the day but the RCB boys had some fun too, in particular, Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder. Maxwell stood behind Kohli outside the nets and imitated the former India and RCB skipper. Whatever Kohli did, play a cover drive, walk down the pitch to check the surface, rotate and tighten his gloves and then get ready to bat again, Maxwell imitated them hilariously.

Watch the video:

RCB will be keen to improve their record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they have only won once at CSK's fortress, that too 16 years ago in the inaugural edition while losing on seven other occasions. CSK will again start as favourites given the spin resources they have and the team they have built according to their home conditions and RCB's spin resources will be tested given the lack of options.

RCB will once again depend on their batting but this time they will not depend heavily on the big three of Faf du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell and have a great batting order till No.6 with an option of playing an all-rounder or a proper batter at No.7.