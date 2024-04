List of all records shattered by Sunrisers Hyderabad in DC vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

IPL 2024 DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their free-scoring form with another mammoth total of 250 against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Travis Head smashed 89 runs off just 32 balls to help Hyderabad post 125 in powerplay.