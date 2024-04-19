IPL 2024, DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen against MI in the IPL game on March 27, 2024

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals return to Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time in the IPL 2024 with a mega encounter against high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans while chasing a 90-run target in the last game to register two consecutive wins for the first time this season. Delhi are looking in good rhythm despite missing their overseas stars Mitchell Marsh and David Warner in the recent games but face a stern test against Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their aggressive cricket by posting a record 287 total against Bengaluru in their last game with Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen scoring big knocks. Sunrisers enter this game with three successive wins and another two points will boost them to second position in the points table.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 35th T20 match

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: Saturday, April 20 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head

All-rounders: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mayank Markande, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs SRH Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Travis Head: The star Australian top-order batter smashed an explosive 39-ball hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last match. Head is enjoying a successful season with Sunrisers Hyderabad this season with 235 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 199.15.

Heinrich Klaasen: The South African big-hitter continues his red-hot form in the IPL 2024 after scoring 67 runs in just 31 balls against RCB in the last game. Klaasen is leading the scoring chart for Hyderabad this season with 253 runs in six innings and has been excellent with wicketkeeping gloves as well.

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 35 predicted playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.