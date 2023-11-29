Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024 auction player registration race heats up as deadline approaches

IPL 2024 auction player registration race heats up as deadline approaches

The Indian Premier League 2024 will have a lot of star attraction as it will lead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played in the USA and the West Indies.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2023 22:38 IST
IPL trophy.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL trophy.

November 30 (Thursday) is going to be the last day for players to register for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 auction. All the interested players are expected to submit their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) through their respective cricket boards by Thursday to stand a chance of getting picked at the auction which is slated to be organised on December 19 in Dubai.

Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc is going to be the most sought-after name at the auction. Starc has affirmed that he wants to feature in the forthcoming edition of the IPL as it will serve as a preparatory ground for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the USA and the West Indies.

Other than Starc, players who are likely to be a star attraction at the auction (in case they register) include names like Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and young sensation Rachin Ravindra among others.

Head had made it absolutely clear that he was eyeing an opportunity to play in the upcoming season of the IPL ahead of Australia's World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against South Africa. 

"I was restricted a little bit on time last year with getting married. I will put myself in this year and hopefully get picked up and get an opportunity. It was nice to be involved in it a long time ago," Head had told the reporters.

On the other hand, Starc had also revealed his intentions of making a comeback to the lucrative league in September. 

Related Stories
WATCH | Shreyanka Patil saves the day as India A women pip England A in last-ball thriller

WATCH | Shreyanka Patil saves the day as India A women pip England A in last-ball thriller

WBBL|9: Brisbane Heat rout Perth Scorchers to set up title clash with Adelaide Strikers

WBBL|9: Brisbane Heat rout Perth Scorchers to set up title clash with Adelaide Strikers

WATCH | Indian cricket team arrives in Raipur ahead of 4th T20I against Australia

WATCH | Indian cricket team arrives in Raipur ahead of 4th T20I against Australia


"Look it's been eight years. I'm definitely going back in [next] year. Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

"So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in," Starc had told the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News