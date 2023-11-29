IPL 2024 auction player registration race heats up as deadline approaches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL trophy.

November 30 (Thursday) is going to be the last day for players to register for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 auction. All the interested players are expected to submit their No Objection Certificates (NOCs) through their respective cricket boards by Thursday to stand a chance of getting picked at the auction which is slated to be organised on December 19 in Dubai.

Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc is going to be the most sought-after name at the auction. Starc has affirmed that he wants to feature in the forthcoming edition of the IPL as it will serve as a preparatory ground for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in the USA and the West Indies.

Other than Starc, players who are likely to be a star attraction at the auction (in case they register) include names like Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins and young sensation Rachin Ravindra among others.

Head had made it absolutely clear that he was eyeing an opportunity to play in the upcoming season of the IPL ahead of Australia's World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against South Africa.

"I was restricted a little bit on time last year with getting married. I will put myself in this year and hopefully get picked up and get an opportunity. It was nice to be involved in it a long time ago," Head had told the reporters.

On the other hand, Starc had also revealed his intentions of making a comeback to the lucrative league in September.



"Look it's been eight years. I'm definitely going back in [next] year. Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

"So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in," Starc had told the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

