IPL 2024: 3 reasons why RCB can still qualify for playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost their fifth match in six outings on April 11 (Thursday). Their loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) must have been a major jolt to RCB's confidence as the five-time champions chased down 197 runs in just 15.3 overs with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav smashing breathtaking fifties. This isn't the first time when RCB have not been able to defend a total in excess of 180.

Even against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they conceded around 182 runs in less 16 overs at their home ground in Bengaluru. But when it came to chasing a similar score they couldn't and went down to Lucknow Super Giants and were able to gun down 178 against Punjab Kings somehow in the last-over thriller. A lot has been going wrong for RCB this season and it is reflecting in their ninth position in the points table.

But can they make it to the playoffs after five losses in six matches? Do they have it in them to turn around their season? Self-belief is a major keyword in this case and with champion players in their line-up there is no reason why they shouldn't believe they will make it to top four. Here we give three reasons why RCB can qualify for playoffs:

1. Take inspiration from 2016 season

IPL 2024 is going similar to what RCB went through in 2016 edition. They had won only two out of seven matches before the season turned around dramatically for them and went on to play the final. Well, only if you have self-belief, teams can do such things and the current lot has to believe that they can do magical things. It is only a matter of one solid win for them and things will start falling in place. In IPL 2016, RCB had won six out of their last seven matches to qualify for the playoffs only for their winning run to stop in the final.

2. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik's form

Virat Kohli had amassed 973 runs in 2016 season and he is looking in similar touch this time around too. The former captain has scored 319 runs so far in six matches at a strike rate of 141.77 with a century and two fifties to his name. This time he is not alone with Dinesh Karthik also stepping up with his finishing skills. He has scored 143 runs so far at a belligerent strike rate of 190.66 smashing 11 sixes and has remained unbeaten on three out of five occasions. If both the players coupled with some decent contributions from others keep performing, RCB can definitely turn it around in the second half of the season.

3. Bolster bowling attack with two overseas bowlers and bank on Indian youngsters to do the job with the bat

Team selection, for some reason, has been a problem for RCB especially this season. They dropped Vijaykumar Vyshak only after one game despite doing well. Mahipal Lomror didn't start in the playing XI and despite smashing runs as impact player, the left-hander didn't feature in the next game. Another startling non-selection is of Lockie Ferguson who can stun the opposition with his pace and variations. He can land his yorkers too and has to make it to the playing XI now aongside Reece Topley.

RCB will have to back the Indian batters like Anuj Rawat, Lomror by promoting them and hope that Du Plessis, Kohli and Will Jacks click with the bat. The bowling attack with three pacers - Mohammed Siraj, Topley and Ferguson - certainly looks good and this is when, things can turn around for them.