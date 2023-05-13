Prabhsimran Singh sparkles his brilliance vs DC, smashes hundred to help PBKS post competitive total

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh on Saturday sparkled his brilliance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as he smashed a magnificent hundred in the game against Delhi Capitals. Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals in a must-win game as they race to reach the 16-point number in the tournament. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran batted on a different level on a challenging surface in Delhi.

Prabhsimran Singh made 103 runs off 65 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes. He became the 12th centurion for Punjab in the Indian cash-rich league. This was PBKS' first hundred after Mayank Agarwal's 106-run knock in September 2020. "I wanted to take time and pounce on the loose ball. As I started the season, I wanted to make it a good one. The surface was tough for batting but it was easier for the set batsman. This is how I celebrate even in the domestic season. The celebration was saying thanks to the management. Playing the pace bowlers was easy on this wicket and the balls were in my slot. We were thinking about 170 and we got close to it," Singh said after his knock.

Notably, Punjab made 167/7 in their 20 overs. More than 61% of those runs came from Singh's bat as the rest batters managed to get 51 runs, while 13 were extras. The next best score from the PBKS camp came from the bat of Sam Curran, who made 20 off 24 balls.

However, it was not easy going for PBKS. They lost three batters - Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma in the powerplay, and the score after the first six overs read 46/3. Prabhsimran made only 27 runs in the first 30 balls. He then launched an attack on the opposition and made 76 runs in the next 35 balls. Singh and Sam Curran stabilised things and made a 72-run stand for the 4th wicket.

