IPL 2023: MS Dhoni on road to create historic feats; set to become first player to feature in record games

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

IPL 2023 Final: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are up against each other in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Two dominant forces of the season are eyeing glory in the final on May 28. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is on the road to creating historic feats.

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful players in the history of the tournament. He has led his franchise to four IPL titles and has made them the second most decorated side. When Dhoni take the field against Hardik Pandya's GT, he will feature in the record number of matches. Dhoni is already the most capped player in the Indian cash-rich league but he will play his 250th IPL game in the final. The CSK skipper will become the first player to reach the milestone.

Most games played in IPL:

MS Dhoni - 249 games*

Rohit Sharma - 243 games

Dinesh Karthik - 242 games

Virat Kohli - 237 games

Ravindra Jadeja - 225 games

Meanwhile, Dhoni also has Rohit Sharma's milestone in his sight. If Dhoni scores 4 more runs in the final, he will be the leading run-scorer among active players in the tournament. Dhoni has 180 runs in the tournament and Sharma has scored 183. Meanwhile, the leading run-getter in the IPL finals is Suresh Raina (249 runs), followed by Shane Watson (236 runs).

CSK's squad:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

GT's squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Latest Cricket News