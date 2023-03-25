IPL 2023: Here's list of every hat-trick ever as Issy Wong takes first in WPL's history

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Issy Wong took the hat-trick in the eliminator against UP Warriorz.

Issy Wong took the first-ever hat-trick in WPL's short history and turned the game into a one-sided affair. She eventually finished with the figures of 4/15 and was one of the chief architects of Mumbai's entry into the final against Delhi Capitals. While WPL has been around for just a season, the final of which will be played on March 26, another Indian league has been there for 15 years now, the 16th edition of which is set to begin on March 31st.

Since Issy Wong took the first hat-trick in WPL, it's only fair to know who took it for the first time in IPL. In the 2008 edition of the league, L Balaji became the first player to take 3 consecutive wickets, playing for Chennai against Punjab Kings. His victims included Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh.

Well, don't go anywhere. There has been a total of 21 hat-tricks in IPL, and we have compiled the full list of those hat-tricks along with the victims. Read on.

Player Victims Season L Balaji IK Pathan, PP Chawla, VRV Singh 2007-08 A Mishra DB Ravi Teja, PP Ojha, RP Singh 2007-08 M Ntini SC Ganguly, DB Das, DJ Hussey 2007-08 Yuvraj Singh RV Uthappa, JH Kallis, MV Boucher 2009 RG Sharma AM Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, JP Duminy 2009 Yuvraj Singh HH Gibbs, A Symonds, Y Venugopal Rao 2009 Praveen Kumar DR Martyn, S Narwal, P Dogra 2009/10 A Mishra R McLaren, Mandeep Singh, RJ Harris 2011 A Chandila JD Ryder, SC Ganguly, RV Uthappa 2012 SP Narine DJ Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, Gurkeerat Singh 2013 A Mishra B Kumar, R Sharma, AB Dinda 2013 PV Tambe MK Pandey, YK Pathan, RN ten Doeschate 2014 SR Watson S Dhawan, MC Henriques, KV Sharma 2014 AR Patel KD Karthik, DJ Bravo, RA Jadeja 2016 S Badree PA Patel, MJ McClenaghan, RG Sharma 2017 AJ Tye Ankit Sharma, MK Tiwary, SN Thakur 2017 JD Unadkat Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, B Kumar 2017 Sam Curran HV Patel, K Rabada, S Lamichhane 2019 S Gopal V Kohli, AB de Villiers, MP Stoinis 2019 Harshal Patel SS Iyer, Shivam Mavi, PJ Cummins 2021 YS Chahal SS Iyer, Shivam Mavi, PJ Cummins 2022

IPL will open with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

