IPL 2023: Here's list of every hat-trick ever as Issy Wong takes first in WPL's history

Issy Wong took the first-ever hat-trick in WPL's short history and turned the game into a one-sided affair. She eventually finished with the figures of 4/15 and was one of the chief architects of Mumbai's entry into the final against Delhi Capitals. While WPL has been around for just a season, the final of which will be played on March 26, another Indian league has been there for 15 years now, the 16th edition of which is set to begin on March 31st.
Since Issy Wong took the first hat-trick in WPL, it's only fair to know who took it for the first time in IPL. In the 2008 edition of the league, L Balaji became the first player to take 3 consecutive wickets, playing for Chennai against Punjab Kings. His victims included Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh.
Well, don't go anywhere. There has been a total of 21 hat-tricks in IPL, and we have compiled the full list of those hat-tricks along with the victims. Read on.
|Player
|Victims
|Season
|L Balaji
|IK Pathan, PP Chawla, VRV Singh
|2007-08
|A Mishra
|DB Ravi Teja, PP Ojha, RP Singh
|2007-08
|M Ntini
|SC Ganguly, DB Das, DJ Hussey
|2007-08
|Yuvraj Singh
|RV Uthappa, JH Kallis, MV Boucher
|2009
|RG Sharma
|AM Nayar, Harbhajan Singh, JP Duminy
|2009
|Yuvraj Singh
|HH Gibbs, A Symonds, Y Venugopal Rao
|2009
|Praveen Kumar
|DR Martyn, S Narwal, P Dogra
|2009/10
|A Mishra
|R McLaren, Mandeep Singh, RJ Harris
|2011
|A Chandila
|JD Ryder, SC Ganguly, RV Uthappa
|2012
|SP Narine
|DJ Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, Gurkeerat Singh
|2013
|A Mishra
|B Kumar, R Sharma, AB Dinda
|2013
|PV Tambe
|MK Pandey, YK Pathan, RN ten Doeschate
|2014
|SR Watson
|S Dhawan, MC Henriques, KV Sharma
|2014
|AR Patel
|KD Karthik, DJ Bravo, RA Jadeja
|2016
|S Badree
|PA Patel, MJ McClenaghan, RG Sharma
|2017
|AJ Tye
|Ankit Sharma, MK Tiwary, SN Thakur
|2017
|JD Unadkat
|Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, B Kumar
|2017
|Sam Curran
|HV Patel, K Rabada, S Lamichhane
|2019
|S Gopal
|V Kohli, AB de Villiers, MP Stoinis
|2019
|Harshal Patel
|SS Iyer, Shivam Mavi, PJ Cummins
|2021
|YS Chahal
|SS Iyer, Shivam Mavi, PJ Cummins
|
2022
