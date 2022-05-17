Follow us on Image Source : IPL Sunrisers batsmen in action against RCB (file photo)

IPL 2022, MI vs SRH Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch SRH vs MI the 65th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the SRH vs MI the 65th Match of IPL 2022?

Tuesday, 17th May

At what time does SRH vs MI the 65th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the SRH vs MI the 65th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis