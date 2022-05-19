IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs GT
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.
When is the RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022?
Thursday, 19th May
At what time does RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the RCB vs GT the 67th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
Wankhede stadium, Mumbai
Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
Gujarat Titans
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad