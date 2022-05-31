IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami bags this unique record that no other player in 15-year IPL history ever had

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shami in action for GT in an IPL match (file photo)

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami has registered this unique record in the history of the tournament. He is the only cricketer in the last 15 years to play all matches of his team without coming to bat for a single time.

Team GT that is known for finishing matches in the last over have played total 16 matches this season. But the right handed seamer ended the entire season without facing a single ball.

Shami who was picked by GT for RS 6.25 crore at the Mega Auction, has executed his best performance throughout the the IPL. He scalped 20 wickets at an economy of 8.00 runs per over.

Interestingly, Shami started his spell of this season by taking wicket of on his first ball and the last ball bowled by him too also a wicket-taking ball. In Gujarat's first match against Lucknow Super Giants, Shami sent KL Rahul back to hut and marked the start of his bowling attack of this year's league. In the final match against Rajasthan Royals, Shami took a wicket of Riyan Parag and ended the journey on a high note.