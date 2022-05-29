IPL 2022, GT vs RR: With title on the line, these are player battles to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : IPL A still from GT vs RR - Qualifier 1

It's the night almost two months in the making, the night of the final. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have defied all odds to be part of the momentous night, and it promises to be an absolute cracker.

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier one to book a place in the final. Rajasthan, however, had to beat RCB to have another shot at Hardik's men and the prestigious IPL trophy.

Not only did RR beat RCB, but they also did it in some style as Jos Buttler made a sensational 100 - his 4th of the season to annihilate Bangalore.

When these two teams meet again today, both will have certain match-ups in mind, these are the player battles to watch out for when RR take on GT.

Hardik Pandya vs Chahal

This is going to be one of the most important battles of the match. Chahal has been in the form of his life, Pandya, on the other hand, has rediscovered himself.

Chahal has bowled 38 balls to Hardik in 7 innings and conceived just 32 runs. These numbers are pretty low by Hardik's standard and show a clear upper hand that Chahal has over his fellow India player.

Trent Boult vs Sanju Samson

The final is expected to be played on a fresh pitch. If there's grass covering on the deck, boult will become double the bowler, and it will be a treat to see how Samson tackles him.

Buttler may be one of the strongest RR batters this season, but if RR is to win the big one, Samson will have to step up. And by the looks of it, Sanju seems motivated enough to do it.

Prasidh Krishna vs Saha

Who can ever forget Saha's brilliant century vs KKR in the IPL 2014 final? He smashed 115 off just 55 deliveries to almost hand Punjab their maiden title.

It is again the big night, and if his form is anything to go by, we cannot rule out an exhibition from the veteran batsman. Krishna, on the other hand, has been at his best for RR this season and made a grand comeback vs RCB by picking up 3 crucial wickets. The battle may well determine the outcome of this match.