IPL 2022: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan clarifies Ambati Rayudu's decision to retire

Ambati Rayudu was involved in a rather confusing incident as the CSK batter announced his retirement from the IPL, but later deleted the tweet.

Rayudu took to Twitter and wrote, "I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years,” tweeted Rayudu. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey.”

Moments later, Rayudu deleted the tweet which confused fans as to what was going on. Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, in conversation with Sportstar, said that he spoke to him regarding the tweet and confirmed that Rayudu wasn't retiring.

I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that's why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring. He was just not happy with his performance and maybe that's why he tweeted. But everything is fine, we have had a word and he will be with us.

In 12 matches this season, Rayudu has scored 271 runs with a solitary fifty at an average of 27.10. CSK is already out of IPL 2022.

It isn't the first time Rayudu announced his retirement. After being out of favour for the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu announced his retirement, but later came back and played IPL.