  Bajaj group's former chairman Rahul Bajaj passes away in Pune
IPL 2022 auction: Dinesh Karthik sold for Rs 5.5 crore to RCB; Wriddhiman unsold

Overseas 'keepers Sam Billings (England) and Matthew Wade (Australia) met the same fate as Wriddhiman while Jonny Bairstow bagged Rs 6.75 crore from PBKS.

February 12, 2022
Dinesh Karthik will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

Indian veteran wicket-keepers had mixed fortunes at the ongoing IPL 2022 auction as Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.75 crore while Wriddhiman Saha failed to attract any bidders in Bengaluru on Saturday.

India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores.

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore while Harshal Patel was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore.

