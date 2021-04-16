IPL 2021 | Ravi Shastri lauds Deepak Chahar: Genuine swing both ways with control

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday drew praise from India coach Ravi Shastri who acknowledged the pace bowler's ability to use the conventional swing to take wickets.

"Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant @deepak_chahar9 #CSKvsPBKS @IPL #IPL2021 @ChennaiIPL," tweeted Shastri on Friday after Chahar's spell had helped CSK restrict PBKS to 106 for eight in 20 overs.

Chahar (4/13 in four overs) looked unplayable on Friday as he deceived the batsmen not just with movement but also with variations.

The right-arm pacer from Rajasthan bowled Mayank Agarwal with a ball that moved away a bit and hit the stumps.

He then dismissed Gayle (10) with the knuckle ball as the Jamaican batsman scooped it to cover as Jadeja took a catch diving full length.

Soon, Chahar got rid of Nicholas Pooran (0), who pulled a short delivery straight to deep square leg, and Deepak Hooda, who chipped one that was moving away to the mid-off fielder. CSK skipper MS Dhoni ensured that Chahar was bowled through in one spell.