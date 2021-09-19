Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Purple Cap Winner: RCB's Harshal Patel leads bowlers' list with 17 wickets

The Purple Cap is given to the bowler with highest wickets at the end of the season.

At the end of the first leg of the 2021 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel was the at the top of the tally with 17 wickets. He bowled at a brilliant average of 15.11 in the first phase.

Avesh Khan (14 wickets in 8 matches) was also key for Delhi Capitals in the first leg, followed by Chris Morris (RR; 14 wickets in 8 matches), Rahul Chahar (MI; 11 wickets in 7 matches) and Rashid Khan (SRH; 10 wickets in 7 matches).

Rajasthan Royals' Sohail Tanvir was the first-ever winner of the Purple Cap in the 2008 season. RP Singh (Deccan Chargers, 2009), Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers, 2010), Lasith Malinga (MI, 2011), Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils, 2012), Dwayne Bravo (CSK, 2013 and 2015), Mohit Sharma (CSK, 2014), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH, 2016 and 2017), Andrew Tye (KXIP, 2018), Imran Tahir (CSK, 2019) and Kagiso Rabada (DC, 2020) have won the Purple Cap in the tournament so far.

Top-5 wicket-takers in IPL 2021 so far: