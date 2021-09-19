Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Winner: Shikhar Dhawan leads run-scorers list in 2021 season

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Winner: Shikhar Dhawan leads run-scorers list in 2021 season

Check out the top run-scorers in the Indian Premier League 2021.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 16:07 IST
IPL Orange Cap Leading Run-Scorer
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

IPL Orange Cap Leading Run-Scorer

The Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League is given to the highest run-scorer at the end of the season. 

At the end of the first leg of the tournament, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan held the Orange Cap. 

The DC opener scored 380 runs in eight innings in the first leg of the tournament, averaging an impressive 54.28. He slammed three half-centuries during the first phase of the season.

He was followed by KL Rahul (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Prithvi Shaw (DC) and Sanju Samson (RR) in the top-5 run-getters.

Shaun Marsh (KXIP, 2008), Matthew Hayden (CSK, 2009), Sachin Tendulkar (MI, 2010), Chris Gayle (RCB, 2011 and 2012), Michael Hussey (CSK, 2013), Robin Uthappa (KKR, 2014), David Warner (SRH, 2015, 2017 and 2019), Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016), Kane Williamson (SRH, 2018) and KL Rahul (KXIP, 2020) have won the Orange Caps in the history of the tournament so far.

Top-5 Run-Getters in IPL 2021

Position Player Matches Runs
1 Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals) 8 380
2 KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) 7 331
3 Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) 7 320
4 Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals) 8 308
5 Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) 7 277

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker