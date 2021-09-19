IPL 2021 Orange Cap Winner: Shikhar Dhawan leads run-scorers list in 2021 season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL Orange Cap Leading Run-Scorer

The Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League is given to the highest run-scorer at the end of the season.

At the end of the first leg of the tournament, Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan held the Orange Cap.

The DC opener scored 380 runs in eight innings in the first leg of the tournament, averaging an impressive 54.28. He slammed three half-centuries during the first phase of the season.

He was followed by KL Rahul (PBKS), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Prithvi Shaw (DC) and Sanju Samson (RR) in the top-5 run-getters.

Shaun Marsh (KXIP, 2008), Matthew Hayden (CSK, 2009), Sachin Tendulkar (MI, 2010), Chris Gayle (RCB, 2011 and 2012), Michael Hussey (CSK, 2013), Robin Uthappa (KKR, 2014), David Warner (SRH, 2015, 2017 and 2019), Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016), Kane Williamson (SRH, 2018) and KL Rahul (KXIP, 2020) have won the Orange Caps in the history of the tournament so far.

Top-5 Run-Getters in IPL 2021