IPL 2021, KKR vs DC - 'Don't have words to express': Rishabh Pant after heartbreaking loss in Qualifier 2

Delhi Capitals suffered heartbreak in Qualifier 2 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) against Kolkata Knight Riders, conceding a narrow three-wicket loss to bow out of the tournament. The KKR were cruising towards a one-sided victory in the 16th over with their score at 123/1, but DC made an incredible comeback to pick six wickets in the next 23 deliveries to put KKR under pressure.

On the fifth delivery of the final over, however, Rahul Tripathi hit a six to seal KKR's passage to the final of the season.

Following the tough defeat, a visibly distraught Rishabh Pant said that the side kept believing throughout the game.

"I don't have words to express at the moment. Can't change anything after the match. Always we kept on believing and stayed in the game for as long as possible. The bowlers pulled it back but it's unfortunate that it didn't go our way," said Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Capitals were restricted to 135/5 in 20 overs in Sharjah, as the KKR bowlers confined the Delhi batters with accurate line and lengths. DC's top scorer was Shikhar Dhawan (36), who batted at a poor strike rate of 92.31.

"They (KKR) bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck and unable to rotate the strike," admitted Pant.

Delhi Capitals had reached the final of the 2020 season and finished first in the league stage this year, and Pant is hopeful of a stronger season for the side in 2022.

"Hopefully we can come back next year for a stronger season. We played really good cricket throughout the season. We stuck together and cared for each other. Hopefully, we will improve next year and come back strongly," said Pant as he signed off.