IPL 2021 | Kieron Pollard hits nets for the first time ahead of MI's opener against RCB

Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder Kieron Pollard took to the nets for the first time since joining the squad ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise will play its opening game of the season on April 9 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 33-year-old West Indian, the most capped player for the five-time defending champions, completed his quarantine before starting training.

A video of the right-handed batsman, playing a variety of shots, was uploaded by the defending champions on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Pollard, who has been with Mumbai Indians for a considerable amount of time, is their second-highest run-scorer (3,023 runs) after Rohit Sharma (5,230 runs) and has grabbed 60 wickets.

He has also smashed 198 sixes and is the second-highest for his franchise after Rohit, who has 213 sixes to his name.

Recently, Pollard equaled Yuvraj Singh's record of six sixes in T20Is during the series against Sri Lanka, hitting spinner Akila Dananjaya for six successive maximum hits.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the 2020 edition after beating Delhi Capitals in the final.

