CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Live Cricket Updates: Chennai eye fourth title as they take on resurgent Kolkata

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK vs KKR Live Score, Final, IPL 2021: Catch all the live IPL updates as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Final in Dubai.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Live Updates: Chennai eye fourth title as they take on resurgent Kolkata

MS Dhoni 's jubilant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will eye their fourth IPL trophy when they take on confident Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash of the IPL 2021 in Dubai. CSK have three titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals under Gautam Gambhir.

Chennai beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 in Dubai and became the first team to reach IPL 2021 final. Kolkata also booked the finals berth by thrashing the same team in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. The title clash between Dhoni and Eoin Morgan will perhaps be a battle of tactics and intellect between two best white-ball skippers.

The final will also be a contest between KKR's spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, and Sunil Narine and CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer have also given their franchise fantastic starts, and Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana have also chipped in with useful cameos.

The final match will be played on a better pitch in Dubai in comparison to a slow and sluggish tack of Sharjah. [IPL 2021 Dream11 CSK vs KKR Final Today's Predicted XI: Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11]

IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's astute captaincy in canary yellow will be Chennai Super Kings' biggest weapon against a clinical Kolkata Knight Riders, whose troika of top-notch spinners promise to hold the aces in the high-octane Indian Premier League final here on Friday.

If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on 'Dussera' day but in terms of trophies, there isn't much of a difference.

Dhoni is a master at manoeuvring resources. An example of it this IPL was his "right-hand man" and a true-blue IPL legend Raina being dropped. The former India player looked distinctly overweight and completely out of touch and the ruthless operator replaced him with Uthappa, who had a big role in winning the game against Delhi Capitals with that resounding start to the chase. [FULL PREVIEW]