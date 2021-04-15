Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Exclusive: Sanjay Manjrekar explains reason behind KKR, SRH's batting collapse in Chennai

In the past two matches of the Indian Premier League, a sudden batting collapse in the final stages of the chase cost the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad a seemingly inevitable victory.

KKR faltered after 104/3 in 12.5 overs to score only 142/7 in the 152-run chase against Mumbai Indians. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, were 115/3 in 16 overs with 34 more runs needed, but lost their next six wickets within 27 runs to lose the game by five.

In India TV's post-match show 'Cricket Dhamaka', former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar explained the reason behind such batting collapses.

"There was a similarity between KKR and SRH's losses. The openers made a strong start, but when they were dismissed, the new players struggled to get on. I think that the likes of David Warner, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow should've played more carefully. The new batsmen are struggling on the pitch (in the final overs). It is a lesson to be learnt on chases like this," Manjrekar said.

"If there's a 200-220 run-target, there is no option but to take risks. But here (in 150-run chases), on this pitch, if the set batsmen play with a similar momentum throughout their innings, their team would win the game easily."

Manjrekar also criticised SRH batsman Manish Pandey for "wasting his wicket" during the 150-run chase against the RCB, while also praising spinner Shahbaz Ahmed for his performance in the 17th over.

"Manish Pandey simply wasted his wicket with the shot he played immediately after Bairstow's wicket. On this pitch, the set batsman needs to stay still the end," said Manjrekar.

"At the same time, you have to praise Shahbaz Ahmed. He is a type of left-arm spinner who is trying to turn the ball, which is something new. Normally in T20 cricket, the spinners rely on angle, speed and bowling flat. But Ahmed has speed and he also aims for turn," the former Indian cricketer added.