IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of RCB's AB de Villiers (left) with Dc's Ajinkya Rahane.

As the two title contenders Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore collide in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening, it's hard to predict a favourite for the game, given the recent form of both the team. DC reach Ahmedabad on the back of three back-to-back wins, RCB are aiming to regain their lost momentum after Punjab Kings ended their four-match unbeaten run.

Being placed second and third respectively with eight points in the table, DC and RCB will be aiming to go top of the table ahead of Mumbai Indians.

As mentioned earlier, it's hard to predict a favourite, RCB still edge Delhi as far as head-to-head records are concerned.

H2H: The teams have faced each other 25 times with RCB winning 14 of them while DC won 10 times with a match going undecided.

200: Today's lung affair will be Delhi Capitals' 200th match in IPL and will only be the third team to do so behind Mumbai Indians and RCB.

8: DC's inform opener Prithvi Shaw is just eight runs from completing 1000 in IPL.

22: RCB superstar AB de Villiers needs further 22 runs to complete 5000 runs in the tournament. Upon achievement, he will only be the second foreign player to reach the mark behind David Warner. He will also be the sixth player to do so.

16: Shikhar Dhawan (5456 runs) needs 16 runs away from becoming the second most successful batsman in IPL as he will surpass Suresh Raina (5472) as the second-highest run-scorer in IPL. He also requires 44 runs on the day to join the 5500-run club.

100: Glenn Maxwell is just s six away from his 100th IPL maximum.