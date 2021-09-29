IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar ruled out for remainder of UAE season; Mumbai add Simranjeet Singh to squad

Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI INDIANS Arjun Tendulkar

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced that Arjun Tendulkar has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in the UAE. The five-time champions have added Smiranjeet Singh to the squad as Tendulkar's replacement.

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," the franchise said in a statement.

"The right-arm medium-fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines."

Mumbai had bought Tendulkar at his base price of INR 20 lakh in the mini-auction earlier this year. The 21-year-old is yet to make his maiden appearance in the IPL.