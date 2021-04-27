IPL 2021 | Amit Mishra violates COVID-19 guidelines during DC vs RCB tie, applies saliva on ball

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Amit Mishra

Veteran Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra on Tuesday inadvertently broke COVID-19 violations during the IPL 2021 game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mishra mistakenly applied saliva on the ball at the start of his first over.

It happened at the start of the seventh over of the game when Mishra was introduced into the attack. On-field umpire Virender Sharma immediately paused the play and warn Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant about the same before sanitizing the ball.

Ban on the usage of saliva was one of the detailed guidelines that the International Cricket Council (ICC) put out for the resumption of cricket last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad owing to the dew aiding chasing team massively at the venue.

Bangalore lost both their openers within the PowerPlay before Mishra added to their woe by removing Glenn Maxwell, for the fifth time in T20 career.

Delhi and RCB have both won four games, but the former stand second owing to a superior net run rate compared to Bangalore.